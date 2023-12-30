Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Florida and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Quinnipiac 52-29.

Florida entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Quinnipiac step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Quinnipiac 9-3, Florida 9-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Quinnipiac has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Florida Gators at 1:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.6% better than the opposition, a fact Quinnipiac proved last Thursday. They took down the Leopards 78-60.

Meanwhile, Florida entered their tilt with Grambling with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Gators blew past the Tigers, posting a 96-57 win at home. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to Florida, Florida is are in good company: they have won five contests by 20 points or more this season.

Zyon Pullin was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 14 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Tyrese Samuel was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

The Bobcats pushed their record up to 9-3 with that win, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Gators, their win bumped their record up to an identical 9-3.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Quinnipiac have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Florida (currently ranked fourth in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While fans of Quinnipiac and Florida were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. As for their next game, the game looks promising for Florida, as the team is favored by a full 22 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Florida is a big 22-point favorite against Quinnipiac, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gators, as the game opened with the Gators as a 20.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

