Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Florida and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 39-35 lead against Virginia.

Florida entered the match having won eight straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it nine, or will Virginia step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Virginia 5-2, Florida 8-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Cavaliers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Florida Gators at 7:15 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. After the two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune on Wednesday.

Virginia is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 127, but even that wound up being too high. They took their matchup on Friday with ease, bagging a 67-41 win over Holy Cross. That looming 67-41 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Cavaliers yet this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Virginia to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dai Dai Ames, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points. Another player making a difference was Andrew Rohde, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points.

Virginia was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Florida put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They took their match with ease, bagging an 88-51 victory over Wichita State. The Gators have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 21 points or more this season.

Florida's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Alex Condon, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Condon a new career-high in threes (three). Rueben Chinyelu was another key player, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Virginia pushed their record up to 5-2 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Florida, their victory bumped their record up to 8-0.

While fans of both were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. As for their next game, the game looks promising for Florida, as the team is favored by a full 16.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

Virginia came out on top in a nail-biter against Florida in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, sneaking past 73-70. Will Virginia repeat their success, or does Florida have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Florida is a big 16.5-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida and Virginia both have 1 win in their last 2 games.