Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Virginia 5-2, Florida 8-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers will face off against the Florida Gators at 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Virginia is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 127, but even that wound up being too high. They simply couldn't be stopped on Friday as they easily beat Holy Cross 67-41. That looming 67-41 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Cavaliers yet this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Virginia to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dai Dai Ames, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points. Andrew Rohde was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 13 points.

Virginia was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Florida put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They steamrolled past Wichita State 88-51. The Gators have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 21 points or more this season.

Florida got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Alex Condon out in front who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Condon a new career-high in threes (three). Another player making a difference was Rueben Chinyelu, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Virginia pushed their record up to 5-2 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Florida, their win bumped their record up to 8-0.

Virginia came out on top in a nail-biter against Florida in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, sneaking past 73-70. Does Virginia have another victory up their sleeve, or will Florida turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Florida and Virginia both have 1 win in their last 2 games.