Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: Austin Peay 9-21; Florida Gulf Coast 16-14

What to Know

An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Austin Peay Governors and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Alico Arena. Austin Peay will be hoping to build upon the 61-59 win they picked up against Florida Gulf Coast when they previously played in January.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for the Governors on Wednesday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 76-51 to the Stetson Hatters.

Meanwhile, the Eagles came up short against the Lipscomb Bisons on Wednesday, falling 73-64.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Austin Peay won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.