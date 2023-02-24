Who's Playing
Austin Peay @ Florida Gulf Coast
Current Records: Austin Peay 9-21; Florida Gulf Coast 16-14
What to Know
An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Austin Peay Governors and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Alico Arena. Austin Peay will be hoping to build upon the 61-59 win they picked up against Florida Gulf Coast when they previously played in January.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for the Governors on Wednesday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 76-51 to the Stetson Hatters.
Meanwhile, the Eagles came up short against the Lipscomb Bisons on Wednesday, falling 73-64.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Austin Peay won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Austin Peay 61 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 59