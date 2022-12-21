Who's Playing

Canisius @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: Canisius 2-8; Florida Gulf Coast 9-3

What to Know

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will be home for the holidays to greet the Canisius Golden Griffins at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Alico Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Eagles have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Florida Gulf Coast and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies last Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Florida Gulf Coast wrapped it up with a 71-58 win on the road. Florida Gulf Coast's guard Chase Johnston was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 22 points.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Canisius on Sunday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 97-67 defeat to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Guard Tahj Staveskie wasn't much of a difference maker for Canisius; Staveskie finished with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

This next matchup looks promising for Florida Gulf Coast, who are favored by a full 12 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Florida Gulf Coast's victory lifted them to 9-3 while Canisius' defeat dropped them down to 2-8. We'll see if the Eagles can repeat their recent success or if the Golden Griffins bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 12-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Canisius won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.