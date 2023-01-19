Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: Jacksonville State 8-11; Florida Gulf Coast 13-6

What to Know

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Eagles and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Alico Arena. Florida Gulf Coast is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Florida Gulf Coast as they lost 61-41 to the Bellarmine Knights on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 68-62 to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

Florida Gulf Coast is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Jacksonville State have struggled against the spread on the road.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 11-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Jacksonville State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.