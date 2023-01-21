Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: Kennesaw State 14-6; Florida Gulf Coast 14-6

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls are 3-12 against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Owls and Florida Gulf Coast will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alico Arena. Gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

The Stetson Hatters typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Kennesaw State proved too difficult a challenge. Kennesaw State escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 82-81.

Speaking of close games: Florida Gulf Coast came out on top in a nail-biter against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Thursday, sneaking past 55-51.

Kennesaw State is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Owls and the Eagles split their matches last season, with Kennesaw State claiming a 77-53 win and Florida Gulf Coast retaliating with an 82-76 victory of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 4.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Kennesaw State.