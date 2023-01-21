Who's Playing
Kennesaw State @ Florida Gulf Coast
Current Records: Kennesaw State 14-6; Florida Gulf Coast 14-6
What to Know
The Kennesaw State Owls are 3-12 against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Kennesaw State and Florida Gulf Coast will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alico Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
The Stetson Hatters typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Owls proved too difficult a challenge. Kennesaw State escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 82-81.
Speaking of close games: things were close when Florida Gulf Coast and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks clashed on Thursday, but Florida Gulf Coast ultimately edged out the opposition 55-51. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Jacksonville State made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Kennesaw State and Florida Gulf Coast split their matches last season, with Kennesaw State claiming a 77-53 victory and Florida Gulf Coast retaliating with an 82-76 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida Gulf Coast have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Kennesaw State.
