Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: Lipscomb 17-12; Florida Gulf Coast 16-13

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Lipscomb Bisons will be on the road. The Bisons and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alico Arena. Lipscomb will be strutting in after a win while Florida Gulf Coast will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Lipscomb sidestepped the Jacksonville Dolphins for a 62-59 victory.

Florida Gulf Coast lost a heartbreaker to the Stetson Hatters when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Florida Gulf Coast fell just short of Stetson by a score of 88-84.

The Bisons came up short against the Eagles when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 77-68. Can Lipscomb avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast and Lipscomb both have eight wins in their last 16 games.