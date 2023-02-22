Who's Playing
Lipscomb @ Florida Gulf Coast
Current Records: Lipscomb 17-12; Florida Gulf Coast 16-13
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Lipscomb Bisons will be on the road. The Bisons and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alico Arena. Lipscomb will be strutting in after a win while Florida Gulf Coast will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday Lipscomb sidestepped the Jacksonville Dolphins for a 62-59 victory.
Florida Gulf Coast lost a heartbreaker to the Stetson Hatters when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Florida Gulf Coast fell just short of Stetson by a score of 88-84.
The Bisons came up short against the Eagles when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 77-68. Can Lipscomb avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida Gulf Coast and Lipscomb both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Florida Gulf Coast 77 vs. Lipscomb 68
- Mar 04, 2021 - Florida Gulf Coast 72 vs. Lipscomb 60
- Jan 23, 2021 - Lipscomb 71 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 56
- Jan 22, 2021 - Florida Gulf Coast 79 vs. Lipscomb 69
- Mar 03, 2020 - Lipscomb 68 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 63
- Feb 15, 2020 - Lipscomb 64 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 54
- Jan 04, 2020 - Florida Gulf Coast 68 vs. Lipscomb 61
- Feb 20, 2019 - Florida Gulf Coast 67 vs. Lipscomb 61
- Jan 24, 2019 - Lipscomb 89 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 81
- Mar 04, 2018 - Lipscomb 108 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 96
- Feb 17, 2018 - Lipscomb 90 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 87
- Jan 18, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 88 vs. Lipscomb 83
- Feb 09, 2017 - Lipscomb 65 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 60
- Jan 14, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 84 vs. Lipscomb 80
- Feb 18, 2016 - Florida Gulf Coast 82 vs. Lipscomb 67
- Jan 24, 2016 - Lipscomb 91 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 75