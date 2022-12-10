Who's Playing
Mercer @ Florida Gulf Coast
Current Records: Mercer 5-5; Florida Gulf Coast 7-3
What to Know
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will take on the Mercer Bears at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Alico Arena. Mercer should still be riding high after a victory, while the Eagles will be looking to get back in the win column.
Florida Gulf Coast was pulverized by the Florida Atlantic Owls 85-53 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Mercer at home against the Middle Georgia State Knights on Tuesday as the team secured a 100-62 win.
Florida Gulf Coast is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Florida Gulf Coast is now 7-3 while the Bears sit at 5-5. Mercer is 1-3 after wins this season, and the Eagles are 2-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a 5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida Gulf Coast and Mercer both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 19, 2021 - Florida Gulf Coast 67 vs. Mercer 55
- Nov 15, 2019 - Mercer 84 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 68