Who's Playing

Mercer @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: Mercer 5-5; Florida Gulf Coast 7-3

What to Know

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will take on the Mercer Bears at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Alico Arena. Mercer should still be riding high after a victory, while the Eagles will be looking to get back in the win column.

Florida Gulf Coast was pulverized by the Florida Atlantic Owls 85-53 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Mercer at home against the Middle Georgia State Knights on Tuesday as the team secured a 100-62 win.

Florida Gulf Coast is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Florida Gulf Coast is now 7-3 while the Bears sit at 5-5. Mercer is 1-3 after wins this season, and the Eagles are 2-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast and Mercer both have one win in their last two games.