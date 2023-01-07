Who's Playing
North Florida @ Florida Gulf Coast
Current Records: North Florida 7-8; Florida Gulf Coast 12-4
What to Know
The North Florida Ospreys and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Alico Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Florida Gulf Coast winning the first 74-67 at home and the Ospreys taking the second 70-64.
The Kennesaw State Owls typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday North Florida proved too difficult a challenge. North Florida came out on top in a nail-biter against Kennesaw State, sneaking past 89-86.
Speaking of close games: Florida Gulf Coast was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 61-59 to the Austin Peay Governors.
North Florida is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
The Ospreys didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Eagles when the two teams previously met in February of last year, but they still walked away with a 70-64 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Florida since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Ospreys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Florida Gulf Coast have won ten out of their last 15 games against North Florida.
- Feb 19, 2022 - North Florida 70 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 64
- Jan 05, 2022 - Florida Gulf Coast 74 vs. North Florida 67
- Feb 08, 2020 - North Florida 69 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 60
- Jan 09, 2020 - North Florida 89 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 74
- Jan 27, 2019 - Florida Gulf Coast 88 vs. North Florida 80
- Jan 12, 2019 - North Florida 87 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 66
- Mar 01, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 95 vs. North Florida 72
- Jan 29, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 103 vs. North Florida 70
- Jan 24, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 96 vs. North Florida 87
- Mar 05, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 77 vs. North Florida 61
- Jan 30, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 74 vs. North Florida 59
- Jan 25, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 86 vs. North Florida 82
- Mar 03, 2016 - Florida Gulf Coast 89 vs. North Florida 56
- Feb 06, 2016 - Florida Gulf Coast 81 vs. North Florida 65
- Jan 30, 2016 - North Florida 82 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 76