Who's Playing

North Florida @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: North Florida 7-8; Florida Gulf Coast 12-4

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Alico Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Florida Gulf Coast winning the first 74-67 at home and the Ospreys taking the second 70-64.

The Kennesaw State Owls typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday North Florida proved too difficult a challenge. North Florida came out on top in a nail-biter against Kennesaw State, sneaking past 89-86.

Speaking of close games: Florida Gulf Coast was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 61-59 to the Austin Peay Governors.

North Florida is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Ospreys didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Eagles when the two teams previously met in February of last year, but they still walked away with a 70-64 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Florida since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Ospreys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast have won ten out of their last 15 games against North Florida.