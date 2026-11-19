No. 8 Houston used a 20-7 run to kickstart the second half and ran away from No. 1 Florida, 86-76, in a physical Players Era semifinal tilt. It was the Dedan Thomas Jr. show in Las Vegas. The prized LSU transfer point guard erupted for a career-best 30 points and didn't have a single turnover against a Florida defense that will be in the mix to rank first in defensive efficiency this season.

It's sweet revenge for Kelvin Sampson and the Houston coaching staff, who lost a heartbreaker to Todd Golden and Florida in the 2025 National Championship game.

Florida drilled 15 3-pointers in this one -- dousing concerns about the perceived Achilles heel of this Gators club -- but it got beat at its own game. Houston outscored Florida 44-18 in points in the paint. Bullyball will work often to rack up wins for Florida this season, but it didn't work against the rugged Cougs. Denzel Aberdeen led the way with 26 points for Florida in a losing effort.

Let's dive into the top takeaways.

Houston's portal decision is aging like fine wine

Sampson was between Thomas and Notre Dame's Markus Burton for Houston's PG1 spot. Both were highly coveted in the portal and had options. Sampson ended up choosing Thomas, mostly because Houston's head coach preferred more of a true pass-first point guard for this renovated roster.

Smart move.

Thomas was awesome from the jump. He gave Florida's defense fits with his lightning-quick first step, his pace in pick-and-rolls and his much-improved touch in the middle of the floor. Thomas even made Florida pay for going under ball screens by stepping back and drilling two 3s in addition to numerous runners, floaters and smart decisions in ball screens. Thomas is a pick-and-roll savant who doesn't turn it over. It's just a perfect match between player and scheme.

Thomas is now second in KenPom's National Player of the Year projections. It's all warranted. He's been the best guard from the portal through the young season.

Florida manhandled in the paint

Florida could manage just 12 2-point field goals in this one. It's tied for the second-fewest 2s a Florida team has managed in a single game in the Golden era, which stretches 140 games. Florida's excellent front-line duo of Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu were held to just 3-for-11 shooting on 2s. Florida's waves of big men has changed roster construction blueprints for many teams, including Houston.

This year, Houston has four bigs it can trot out to own the paint. JoJo Tugler (12 points, 10 rebounds, three steals) was able to stay out of foul trouble, which was a major X-Factor. But Houston also has much-improved frontcourt depth. On the second day of a back-to-back, Florida's bigs looked like they ran out of steam.

Final Four preview?

The stock is up for a Houston team that looks every bit the part of a group that should get votes to be the No. 1 team in America. This is not Sampson's most talented unit, but they do all the Houston things extremely well. Offensive rebounding? Check. Houston had 13 of them against Florida. Protect the rim? Check. Florida shot just 5-for-16 at the tin. Don't turn it over? Check. Houston managed just six giveaways against Florida. That's excellent ball control. This is an extremely high-floor team because it plays to its strengths and has an elite point guard running the sticks.

Florida will be just fine, too. Condon, Haugh, Urban Klavzar and Denzel Aberdeen all look much improved this season. Getting Boogie Fland fully healthy will be vital. Florida, frankly, needs more from Chinyelu as well. The reigning National Defensive Player of the Year simply needs to make slightly better decisions to become more impactful. He got outplayed by Houston's bigs on Wednesday and has been in a funk to start this season. That has to flip for Florida to be elite.