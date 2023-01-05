Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Florida International

Current Records: Charlotte 11-3; Florida International 6-7

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers haven't won a contest against the Charlotte 49ers since March 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Panthers and Charlotte will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The 49ers should still be riding high after a victory, while Florida International will be looking to regain their footing.

Florida International's 2022 ended with a 72-57 defeat against the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday. Despite the loss, Florida International got a solid performance out of guard Denver Jones, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Charlotte proved too difficult a challenge. Charlotte capped 2022 off with a 68-66 win over the Bulldogs. Guard Brice Williams took over for the 49ers, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 46% of their total) in addition to six rebounds.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Florida International is now 6-7 while Charlotte sits at 11-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Florida International is 23rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.5 on average. Charlotte's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 21st fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.6. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The 49ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won seven out of their last 11 games against Florida International.