Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Florida International
Current Records: Charlotte 11-3; Florida International 6-7
What to Know
The Florida International Panthers haven't won a contest against the Charlotte 49ers since March 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Panthers and Charlotte will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The 49ers should still be riding high after a victory, while Florida International will be looking to regain their footing.
Florida International's 2022 ended with a 72-57 defeat against the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday. Despite the loss, Florida International got a solid performance out of guard Denver Jones, who had 24 points.
Meanwhile, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Charlotte proved too difficult a challenge. Charlotte capped 2022 off with a 68-66 win over the Bulldogs. Guard Brice Williams took over for the 49ers, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 46% of their total) in addition to six rebounds.
The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.
Florida International is now 6-7 while Charlotte sits at 11-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Florida International is 23rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.5 on average. Charlotte's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 21st fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.6. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The 49ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Charlotte have won seven out of their last 11 games against Florida International.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Charlotte 64 vs. Florida International 55
- Feb 07, 2022 - Charlotte 81 vs. Florida International 68
- Jan 30, 2021 - Charlotte 68 vs. Florida International 65
- Jan 29, 2021 - Charlotte 63 vs. Florida International 55
- Mar 01, 2020 - Florida International 67 vs. Charlotte 52
- Jan 25, 2020 - Charlotte 75 vs. Florida International 49
- Jan 10, 2019 - Florida International 69 vs. Charlotte 66
- Mar 01, 2018 - Florida International 89 vs. Charlotte 83
- Jan 20, 2018 - Florida International 79 vs. Charlotte 59
- Feb 04, 2017 - Charlotte 95 vs. Florida International 80
- Jan 28, 2016 - Charlotte 72 vs. Florida International 69