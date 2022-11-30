Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Florida International

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 1-6; Florida International 4-2

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers will play host again and welcome the Eastern Michigan Eagles to Ocean Bank Convocation Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Panthers should still be riding high after a victory, while EMU will be looking to get back in the win column.

Florida International didn't have too much trouble with the Eastern Washington Eagles at home on Sunday as they won 90-79.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for EMU as they fell 66-63 to the UC San Diego Tritons on Sunday.

Florida International is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Florida International's win brought them up to 4-2 while EMU's defeat pulled them down to 1-6. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers are 13th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.8 on average. EMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 355th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 82.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Panthers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Eastern Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.