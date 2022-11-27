Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Florida International

Current Records: Eastern Washington 2-4; Florida International 3-2

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers will play host again and welcome the Eastern Washington Eagles to Ocean Bank Convocation Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Panthers have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Stony Brook Seawolves on Wednesday. Florida International put a hurting on Stony Brook at home to the tune of 83-50.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington took their contest against Stony Brook on Friday by a conclusive 81-52 score.

Florida International is now 3-2 while the Eagles sit at 2-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers are 22nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.6 on average. Eastern Washington has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 15th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.