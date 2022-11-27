Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Florida International

Current Records: Eastern Washington 2-4; Florida International 3-2

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Eastern Washington Eagles at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

The Panthers have more to be thankful for after their game against the Stony Brook Seawolves this past Wednesday. Florida International claimed a resounding 83-50 win over Stony Brook at home.

Meanwhile, everything went Eastern Washington's way against Stony Brook this past Friday as they made off with an 81-52 victory.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Florida International is expected to win a tight contest Sunday. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Panthers are now 3-2 while the Eagles sit at 2-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Florida International is 20th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.6 on average. Eastern Washington has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 15th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.