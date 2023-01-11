Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Florida International

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 14-1; Florida International 8-7

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers haven't won a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Panthers will stay at home another game and welcome Florida Atlantic at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

This past Saturday, Florida International narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the UAB Blazers 90-87.

Speaking of close games: the Owls sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-67 victory over the Charlotte 49ers this past Saturday.

Florida International have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Florida International suffered a grim 79-53 defeat to Florida Atlantic in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe the Panthers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Owls are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Florida Atlantic have won nine out of their last 16 games against Florida International.