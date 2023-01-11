Who's Playing
Florida Atlantic @ Florida International
Current Records: Florida Atlantic 14-1; Florida International 8-7
What to Know
The Florida International Panthers haven't won a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Panthers will stay at home another game and welcome Florida Atlantic at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
This past Saturday, Florida International narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the UAB Blazers 90-87.
Speaking of close games: the Owls sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-67 victory over the Charlotte 49ers this past Saturday.
Florida International have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Florida International suffered a grim 79-53 defeat to Florida Atlantic in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe the Panthers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Owls are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Florida Atlantic have won nine out of their last 16 games against Florida International.
- Dec 17, 2022 - Florida Atlantic 79 vs. Florida International 53
- Mar 05, 2022 - Florida Atlantic 84 vs. Florida International 76
- Mar 03, 2022 - Florida Atlantic 71 vs. Florida International 51
- Jan 16, 2021 - Florida Atlantic 107 vs. Florida International 63
- Jan 14, 2021 - Florida Atlantic 81 vs. Florida International 79
- Feb 08, 2020 - Florida International 66 vs. Florida Atlantic 59
- Feb 05, 2020 - Florida International 69 vs. Florida Atlantic 50
- Feb 23, 2019 - Florida International 79 vs. Florida Atlantic 76
- Jan 26, 2019 - Florida Atlantic 89 vs. Florida International 72
- Jan 23, 2019 - Florida International 78 vs. Florida Atlantic 74
- Feb 17, 2018 - Florida Atlantic 77 vs. Florida International 72
- Dec 30, 2017 - Florida International 58 vs. Florida Atlantic 57
- Jan 26, 2017 - Florida Atlantic 83 vs. Florida International 65
- Jan 07, 2017 - Florida Atlantic 73 vs. Florida International 64
- Feb 27, 2016 - Florida International 71 vs. Florida Atlantic 63
- Jan 03, 2016 - Florida International 76 vs. Florida Atlantic 59