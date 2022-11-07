Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ Florida International

What to Know

The Houston Christian Huskies and the Florida International Panthers will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Ocean Bank Convocation Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Houston Christian struggled last year, ending up 11-18. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Florida International (15-17), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Huskies will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a big 10-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.