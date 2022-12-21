Who's Playing

Incarnate Word @ Florida International

Current Records: Incarnate Word 6-6; Florida International 4-6

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Incarnate Word should still be feeling good after a win, while the Panthers will be looking to get back in the win column.

Florida International was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 79-53 walloping at the Florida Atlantic Owls' hands.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Cardinals and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats last week was still a pretty decisive one as Incarnate Word wrapped it up with a 77-65 victory at home.

Florida International is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Florida International's defeat took them down to 4-6 while Incarnate Word's win pulled them up to 6-6. A win for Florida International would reverse both their bad luck and Incarnate Word's good luck. We'll see if the Panthers manage to pull off that tough task or if Incarnate Word keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Panthers are a big 13-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.