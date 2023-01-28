Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Florida International

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 13-8; Florida International 10-11

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers lost both of their matches to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last season on scores of 39-50 and 65-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Panthers and Middle Tenn. will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Florida International is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Florida International beat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 78-69 on Thursday. Among those leading the charge for Florida International was guard Arturo Dean, who had 15 points and six assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the contest between Middle Tenn. and the Florida Atlantic Owls on Thursday was not particularly close, with the Blue Raiders falling 85-67. The top scorer for Middle Tenn. was guard Eli Lawrence (17 points).

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Florida International's win lifted them to 10-11 while Middle Tenn.'s loss dropped them down to 13-8. We'll see if Florida International can repeat their recent success or if Middle Tenn. bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Blue Raiders are a 3.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won eight out of their last 11 games against Florida International.