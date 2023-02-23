Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ Florida International

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 12-15; Florida International 13-14

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers are 2-10 against the Texas-El Paso Miners since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Florida International and Texas-El Paso will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The matchup between the Panthers and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Florida International falling 69-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso came up short against the North Texas Mean Green this past Saturday, falling 80-72.

The losses put Florida International at 13-14 and the Miners at 12-15. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Florida International has allowed their opponents an average of 8.3 steals per game, the 356th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for the Panthers, Texas-El Paso ranks 16th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.2 on average. In other words, Florida International will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas-El Paso have won ten out of their last 12 games against Florida International.