Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ Florida International

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 12-15; Florida International 13-14

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers are 2-10 against the Texas-El Paso Miners since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Panthers and Texas-El Paso will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Florida International received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 69-58 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders.

Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso came up short against the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday, falling 80-72.

The losses put Florida International at 13-14 and Texas-El Paso at 12-15. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Panthers have allowed their opponents an average of 8.3 steals per game, the 354th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Florida International, the Miners enter the game with 9.2 steals per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. In other words, Florida International will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Miners are a slight 1-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Panthers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Texas-El Paso have won ten out of their last 12 games against Florida International.