Who's Playing
Texas-El Paso @ Florida International
Current Records: Texas-El Paso 12-15; Florida International 13-14
What to Know
The Florida International Panthers are 2-10 against the Texas-El Paso Miners since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Panthers and Texas-El Paso will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Florida International received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 69-58 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders.
Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso came up short against the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday, falling 80-72.
The losses put Florida International at 13-14 and Texas-El Paso at 12-15. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Panthers have allowed their opponents an average of 8.3 steals per game, the 354th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Florida International, the Miners enter the game with 9.2 steals per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. In other words, Florida International will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Miners are a slight 1-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Panthers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Texas-El Paso have won ten out of their last 12 games against Florida International.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Texas-El Paso 81 vs. Florida International 61
- Jan 29, 2022 - Texas-El Paso 79 vs. Florida International 68
- Feb 13, 2021 - Texas-El Paso 77 vs. Florida International 68
- Feb 12, 2021 - Texas-El Paso 75 vs. Florida International 59
- Jan 02, 2020 - Florida International 69 vs. Texas-El Paso 67
- Feb 09, 2019 - Texas-El Paso 85 vs. Florida International 75
- Jan 13, 2018 - Texas-El Paso 72 vs. Florida International 68
- Feb 25, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 90 vs. Florida International 76
- Jan 12, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 88 vs. Florida International 87
- Mar 09, 2016 - Texas-El Paso 85 vs. Florida International 77
- Feb 11, 2016 - Texas-El Paso 84 vs. Florida International 74
- Jan 23, 2016 - Florida International 79 vs. Texas-El Paso 69