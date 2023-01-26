Who's Playing
Western Kentucky @ Florida International
Current Records: Western Kentucky 11-9; Florida International 9-11
What to Know
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Florida International Panthers are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Florida International should still be feeling good after a win, while the Hilltoppers will be looking to get back in the win column.
WKU was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 75-71 to the Charlotte 49ers.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, the Panthers have finally found some success away from home. They snuck past the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners with a 77-72 victory on Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, WKU is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.
WKU is now 11-9 while Florida International sits at a mirror-image 9-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hilltoppers rank 29th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11 on average. But the Panthers come into the matchup boasting the 29th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.4. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Hilltoppers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Western Kentucky have won seven out of their last 11 games against Florida International.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Western Kentucky 70 vs. Florida International 59
- Jan 22, 2022 - Florida International 86 vs. Western Kentucky 83
- Jan 08, 2022 - Western Kentucky 84 vs. Florida International 71
- Mar 01, 2021 - Western Kentucky 71 vs. Florida International 59
- Feb 28, 2021 - Western Kentucky 91 vs. Florida International 58
- Mar 07, 2020 - Western Kentucky 91 vs. Florida International 85
- Feb 01, 2020 - Florida International 81 vs. Western Kentucky 76
- Jan 17, 2019 - Florida International 77 vs. Western Kentucky 76
- Feb 10, 2018 - Western Kentucky 83 vs. Florida International 76
- Jan 02, 2017 - Western Kentucky 69 vs. Florida International 66
- Jan 07, 2016 - Florida International 75 vs. Western Kentucky 72