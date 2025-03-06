This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

THE NO. 5 FLORIDA GATORS

Beware: These Gators bite. No. 5 Florida beat No. 7 Alabama, 99-94, in Tuscaloosa, and, combined with Ole Miss' 78-76 win over No. 4 Tennessee, moved up to the No. 1 seed line in Jerry Palm's Bracketology.

It's the first time Florida has two top-10 road wins in a season. The Gators also won at No. 1 Auburn last month.

last month. Alex Condon returned to the starting lineup in emphatic fashion with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Walter Clayton Jr. added 22 points.

returned to the starting lineup in emphatic fashion with 27 points and 10 rebounds. added 22 points. Florida posted a 19-10 advantage in second-chance points and a 22-10 advantage on fast-break points. Alabama is slumping

Shortly thereafter, the Rebels earned their second top-five win this season (they also beat then-No. 4 Alabama in January). It's the first time they've beaten multiple top-five teams in a season.

On Senior Night, Jaemyn Brakefield was outstanding, scoring all 19 of his points -- on 8 for 8 shooting -- in the second half. That included the game-winning putback in the final seconds.

I like Ole Miss as a sleeper second-weekend NCAA Tournament team. The Rebels are experienced and have a bunch of guys who can score.

But I love Florida, as in "they're my championship pick" love. The Gators are top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency. They're lethal in transition, overwhelming on the offensive glass and full of firepower: Six different players have led them in scoring in a game this season. Their frontcourt is ridiculous, their backcourt explosive. They have experience, depth, versatility and star power. Count me all the way in.

Also impressing last night? No. 13 Maryland, which won at No. 17 Michigan, 71-65.

👍 Honorable mentions

🏈 And not such a good morning for ...

DK METCALF AND THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

The Seahawks parted ways with one of their top wide receivers yesterday. If another gets his way, he'll be leaving Seattle, too. DK Metcalf requested a trade the same day the team released Tyler Lockett.

Metcalf, 27, is coming off a somewhat down year -- he failed to reach 1,000 yards for the first time since 2021, and his five touchdowns were a career low -- as Jaxon Smith-Njigba emerged as Geno Smith 's top target.

emerged as 's top target. Metcalf is entering the final year of a three-year, $72 million extension from 2022. The $24 million per year is the 13th-richest wide receiver contract.

The trade request comes after several weeks of contract discussions. Seattle is expected to explore trade possibilities.

Lockett was due $17 million in 2025. He's one of many veterans Seattle has released in the past few days. He ranks second in franchise history in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Metcalf is one of several wide receivers who could be finding a new home this offseason, along with Davante Adams, Christian Kirk (released Wednesday) and Lockett. Bryan DeArdo has best landing spots for each.

👎 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 NFL roundup: Maxx Crosby gets huge extension, Zack Baun returns to Eagles



It's a good day to be Maxx Crosby, and it's a bad day to be a quarterback, running back or offensive lineman facing the Raiders. Las Vegas gave its superstar defensive end a three-year, $106.5 million extension with $91.5 million guaranteed. At $35.5 million per year, that's the top salary for a non-quarterback in NFL history.

Since 2021, Crosby leads the NFL in tackles for loss (75) and is tied for the lead in pressures (330).

He has also played 407 more snaps than any other defensive lineman over that span. He's absolutely relentless.

It's worth noting fellow defensive stars Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett are also seeking new contracts this offseason.

The Eagles also ensured their All-Pro defender isn't going anywhere, signing Zack Baun to a three-year, $51 million extension that includes $36 million guaranteed. Baun arrived on a minuscule one-year deal after playing sparingly for the Saints. Him transforming into an elite off-ball linebacker is one of the many success stories that helped Philadelphia win the Super Bowl.

We'll see how many other contributors can return. Darius Slay said he'd "love to be back."

As for one star not returning, the Chargers released Joey Bosa, saving over $25 million toward the cap. A star from 2016-21, he's struggled with injuries the past three years but is still just 29 years old.

Finally, the Bears added their second offensive lineman in as many days, acquiring Joe Thuney from the Chiefs for a 2026 fourth-round pick. Thuney, 32, is a four-time Super Bowl champion and a two-time All-Pro.

For those of you saying he doesn't fit Chicago's timeline, I say the timing is always right to upgrade your quarterback's protection, especially given Caleb Williams' sack-filled debut season. The Bears got another strong mark in Jordan Dajani's trade grades.

Here's more ...

🏀 Is it already time for Mavericks to consider trading Anthony Davis?

I don't mean to pile on, Mavericks fans. Really, I don't. But the timing and severity of Kyrie Irving's torn ACL is simply too awful, and our staff's coverage is too good, for us to move on just yet.

Mavs GM Nico Harrison expected to be buried from the moment he traded Luka Dončić for Anthony Davis, which probably wasn't a great sign, and the trade is blowing up in Harrison's face less than a month after it was made, Jasmyn Wimbish says.

Whatever sliver of contender status Dallas was hanging on to this campaign is gone. And with Irving set to miss a significant chunk of next season, there's a Texas-sized question mark on the Mavs' 2025-26 -- the primary years Harrison was targeting. Things can change very quickly, but Sam Quinn says it may already be time to consider trading Davis. Yes, after just one game.

Quinn: "Dallas doesn't control its own first-round picks between 2027 and 2030. When this core ages out, there won't be young prospects coming in to replace them. ... This is not just a basketball issue. This is an existential crisis for the Mavericks, the sort that can make or break a team's standing in the league for decades. ... What Dallas needs, more than anything, is a fresh start, a new young player for the fan base to rally around. They have a very brief window to find that player."

Finally, Jason Kidd ranted about "conspiracy theories" surrounding the injury. It's safe to say no one is happy.

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Liverpool pulls out late stunner vs. PSG



"Expect the unexpected" was the theme of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League action, with three of the four first legs producing surprises.

Despite getting dominated almost the entire game, Liverpool nabbed a 1-0 win over PSG behind a late goal from Harvey Elliott (under a minute after he entered) and superb goalkeeping from Alisson Becker aka simply Alisson.

nabbed a 1-0 win over behind a late goal from (under a minute after he entered) and superb goalkeeping from Alisson Becker aka simply Barcelona went down to 10 men in the 22nd minute after Pau Cubarsi 's red card but still got a 1-0 win Benfica thanks to Raphinha 's terrific long-range goal.

went down to 10 men in the 22nd minute after 's red card but still got a thanks to 's terrific long-range goal. Bayer Leverkusen fell apart in a 3-0 loss Bayern Munich , with Harry Kane (twice) and Jamal Musiala scoring for the Bavarians. Bayer Leverkusen's disastrous second half makes a second-leg comeback a longshot

, with (twice) and scoring for the Bavarians. Bayer Leverkusen's disastrous second half makes a The only "expected" result was Inter 2-0 over Feyenoord behind goals from Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez.

Liverpool-PSG was a classic example of one goalkeeper bailing his team out. Even Red Devils coach Arne Slot admitted his team would have been lucky to even get a draw after getting outshot 27-2. But that's why goalies are there. Alisson called his nine-save game probably the best performance of his life, and what a time for it.

Here's where things stand heading into the second legs.

