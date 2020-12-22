After collapsing on the court in a game earlier this month, Florida star Keyontae Johnson is being released from the hospital Tuesday, his family announced in a statement via the Gators athletic department. Johnson had been hospitalized since Dec. 12 after the scary incident during Florida's road game against Florida State.

"Today is a great day! Keyontae is being released from the hospital," the statement said. "We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family."

The cause of Johnson's collapse remains unknown. His family said "the process to draw definitive conclusions" about the cause and extent of Keyontae's illness continues, and that a medical team is continuing its work to learn more.

"We are committed to sharing not only updates on Keyontae but also any information we think could help others," the family said. "When we have that, we will share it. Until then, we continue to be grateful for the care and support Keyontae is receiving."

At the time of his hospitalization, Johnson was listed as being in critical but stable condition. He was then upgraded to stable condition before several videos last week -- one of him dancing, and another of him updating his own status -- showed that he was making good progress in his recovery.

The Gators program has yet to play a game since the incident took place more than a week ago. They announced last week that they were postponing their next four games, slating their return to action for the SEC opener against Vanderbilt on Dec. 30.