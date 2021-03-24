Florida standout Tre Mann declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on Wednesday just days after his breakout sophomore season came to an end. Mann, 20, is expected to sign with an agent and intends to forgo his remaining college eligibility, per ESPN's Jonathon Givony.

"After much consideration, I have decided to take the next step in my basketball career and will declare for the 2021 NBA Draft," Mann said on Twitter. "To Gator Nation, your love and support will always hold a special place in my heart. I will be hiring an agent to help guide me through this process."

A former five-star recruit, Mann arrived in Gainesville last season with high expectations. He averaged 5.3 points and 17.8 minutes per game. But in his second season with the program, Mann this season thrived as the leading scorer and distributor, averaging 16.0 points and 3.5 rebounds for a Florida team that managed to make the NCAA Tournament despite losing Keyontae Johnson early in the season.

How Mann closed the season should only boost his draft prospects in the lead-up to draft night. Florida put the ball in his hands more frequently down the stretch and he responded in a big way by showcasing elite shot-making skills and NBA vision as a passer to boot. He averaged 20.9 points over his final seven games, highlighted by a 30-point explosion against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament and 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists in an NCAA Tournament loss Sunday to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts.

Because of his size, skill and the array in which he can make shots, Mann, No. 36 on the CBS Sports Big Board, is squarely on the first-round radar and is likely to get a healthy boost from his closing stretch with the Gators.

"He's come so far," said Florida coach Mike White after the Gators' season-ending loss to Oral Roberts in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. "He's matured from Year One to Year Two as much as any guy I've coached. He's going to be a really successful player for a long time if he continues to work and if he continues to have the humility he has and the maturity. He finished the year really strong."