The winningest head coach in Florida State basketball history is resigning at the end of the season, as Leonard Hamilton is ending one of the best tenures in ACC history. Hamilton has won 434 games over 22-plus seasons, which are the most in program history and the fifth-most ever in the ACC. The 76-year-old has won 20-plus games 12 times, making eight NCAA Tournament appearances and winning the ACC Coach of the Year award three times. He led the Seminoles to the Elite Eight in 2018 and won a school-record 29 games in 2019.

Top Florida State basketball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target on the FSU basketball coaching hot board is Sacramento Kings assistant coach Luke Loucks. The 34-year-old would inject youth and energy into the Florida State basketball program, and he is considered a rising star in the coaching industry. Loucks played for the Seminoles from 2008-12 before bouncing around from between the NBA G League and Europe professionally.

He started his coaching career less than a decade ago, accepting an internship with the Golden State Warriors. Loucks left Golden State to take an assistant position with Sacramento in 2022 following the hire of former Warriors' assistant Mike Brown. He became the Kings' defensive coordinator in 2024 and his ties to Tallahassee make him an intriguing candidate in the Florida State coaching search. See more candidates at Noles247.

