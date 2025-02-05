Florida State basketball coach Leonard Hamilton announced his resignation, effective at the end of the 2024-25 season, on Monday. The 76-year-old will leave FSU with more than 450 wins, an ACC Tournament championship (2012) an an ACC regular-season title (2020). Hamilton guided the Seminoles to several deep NCAA Tournament runs, most notably advancing to the Elite Eight in 2018. FSU, however, has missed the Big Dance three straight years and is pacing towards a fourth consecutive absence.

Though FSU is primarily a football school, Hamilton built a basketball program that competed both at the ACC and national level on a consistent basis.

Noles247's Virginia and college basketball insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development surrounding Hamilton's resignation and the future of the FSU basketball program, including insights from Chris Nee, Zach Blostein and Brandon Sonnone, all of whom have deep-rooted ties inside the FSU program.

And right now, Noles247 is offering 60% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at Noles247 already has a list out of several potential candidates and there are some surprising names on the list.

Top Florida State basketball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target on the FSU basketball coaching hot board is Sacramento Kings assistant coach Luke Loucks. A Florida native, Loucks was a guard for FSU from 2008-12 and then played in various professional leagues from 2012-16 before transitioning into coaching.

He was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors from 2016-21 and was part of NBA title squads in 2017 and 2018. He's been with the Kings since the 2022 season and has also served as an assistant coach and player development director for the Nigerian national team.

That level of professional experience, as well as his familiarity with the Seminoles, could serve him well as a candidate as the Seminoles will not only be looking for a top-tier coach, but also somebody who is familiar with roster building and player acquisition in the new-look world of college athletics. See more candidates at Noles247.

How to get insider FSU coaching staff search updates

The rest of the list includes several other coaches with ties to FSU, including an NBA legend, as well as multiple other current collegiate head coaches.

Who are the top names in the Florida State basketball coaching search, and which NBA legend could be in the mix? Go to Noles247 to see their FSU coaching hot board and more, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience covering the Seminoles, and find out.

And reminder, Noles247 is offering 60% off an annual VIP membership as a coaching search special, so subscribe now before it's too late.

