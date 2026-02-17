An ACC matchup on Tuesday's college basketball schedule has the Boston College Eagles visiting the Florida State Seminoles. Boston College (9-16, 2-10 ACC) has lost six games in a row, most recently an 86-75 Saturday defeat to Cal. FSU (12-13, 5-7 ACC) has won four of its last five and is coming off a 23-point Saturday victory over Virginia Tech. The all-time series between the two is even at 12-12.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET from the Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Boston College vs. Florida State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5. Before making any Florida State vs. Boston College picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has simulated Boston College vs. FSU 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for FSU vs. Boston College:

Boston College vs. Florida State spread: FSU -12.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Boston College vs. Florida State over/under: 147.5 points Boston College vs. Florida State money line: FSU -901, Boston College +589 Boston College vs. Florida State picks: See picks at SportsLine Boston College vs. Florida State streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model has simulated Boston College vs. FSU 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (147.5 points). Both squads have heavily leaned under this season, with FSU seeing the Under go 14-11. However, Boston College has seen the total not reached in 16 of 25 games, for a 64% clip. Just five teams across the Power Conferences have seen the Under hit more often than BC in 2025-26.

The Noles are coming off a victory, which is relevant as they tend to engage in low-scoring affairs after a win. The Under has a 9-2 record for FSU after a victory. For Boston College, it just happens to have the lowest-scoring offense in the ACC, while it also allows the fourth-fewest points per game in the conference. Thus, you can see why the Eagles trend under so often, as the total isn't reached in 55% of simulations.

