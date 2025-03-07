Florida State is expected to hire Sacramento Kings assistant Luke Loucks as its next coach, sources told CBS Sports. Negotiations are in the final stages and a deal is nearly done, though a source added that FSU won't make Loucks' hiring official until Sunday at the earliest, following the team's home finale Saturday against SMU.

The news dovetails with Leonard Hamilton's 23-year run with the program coming to an end. On Saturday, the school will be honoring him with a ceremony. The Seminoles will also play in next week's ACC Tournament.

Loucks is an alumnus of the university, having played for Hamilton from 2008-12. He got into coaching in 2016 with the Golden State Warriors, where he worked until 2021. He's been with the Kings since 2022. CBS Sports previously reported Loucks was tagged as the front-runner for the job in late February. In recent days he has been working on building a staff, sources said, including searching for a general manager to help manage the portal immediately.

FSU is 16-14 heading into Saturday's game. The program hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2021.

Loucks is set to join Alex Jensen at Utah and Kevin Young at BYU as NBA assistants to take high-major jobs in the past 11 months. Jensen (previously with the Dallas Mavericks) was just hired at Utah on Thursday, while Young left the Phoenix Suns last year.