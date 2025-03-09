Florida State has hired Sacramento Kings assistant Luke Loucks as its next coach, sources told CBS Sports. The deal is for five years and will be made public Sunday afternoon by the school.

Loucks is an alumnus of the university, having played for outgoing coach Leonard Hamilton from 2008-12. He got into coaching in 2016 with the Golden State Warriors, where he worked until 2021. He's been with the Kings since 2022. CBS Sports previously reported Loucks was tagged as the front-runner for the job in late February. In recent days he has been working on building a staff, sources said, including searching for a general manager to help manage the portal immediately.

The news dovetails with Hamilton's 23-year run with the program coming to an end. On Saturday, the school honored him with a ceremony, including bringing back many of Hamilton's college teammates from UT Martin. FSU finished the regular season 17-14 after Saturday's home finale against SMU. The win was Hamilton's 200th regular-season victory in the ACC, putting him alongside Mike Krzyzewski, Dean Smith and Roy Williams as the only coaches to reach that threshold.

The program hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2021. The Seminoles will also play in next week's ACC Tournament.

Loucks joins Alex Jensen at Utah and Kevin Young at BYU as NBA assistants to take high-major jobs in the past 11 months. Jensen (previously with the Dallas Mavericks) was just hired at Utah on Thursday, while Young left the Phoenix Suns last year.