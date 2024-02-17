Halftime Report

Duke is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 44-34 lead against Florida State.

Duke entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Florida State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Duke 19-5, Florida State 13-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Duke has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Florida State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Duke, who comes in off a win.

Last Monday, the Blue Devils beat the Demon Deacons 77-69.

Duke's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Mark Mitchell, who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks. Mitchell continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Kyle Filipowski was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 39-39 at halftime, Florida State was not quite the Hokies' equal in the second half on Tuesday. The Seminoles took a 83-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hokies. Florida State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Florida State got a solid performance out of Jamir Watkins, who scored 26 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. Watkins has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played.

The Blue Devils have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 14 of their last 16 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-5 record this season. As for the Seminoles, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-11 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Duke hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Duke is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Duke is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Florida State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

Duke has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Florida State.