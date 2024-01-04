Halftime Report

A win for Florida State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Georgia Tech 32-19.

Florida State came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-4, Florida State 6-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will stay at home for another game and welcome the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Donald L. Tucker Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Florida State found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of the Bisons by a score of 78-75. The close match was extra heartbreaking for Florida State, who almost overcame a 21 point deficit.

The losing side was boosted by Jamir Watkins, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Primo Spears, who scored 16 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Georgia Tech's good fortune finally ran out last Sunday. They fell 72-64 to the Wolf Pack.

Despite the loss, Georgia Tech got a solid performance out of Baye Ndongo, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds.

The Seminoles' loss dropped their record down to 6-6. As for the Yellow Jackets, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-4.

Wednesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Florida State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Florida State and Georgia Tech were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but Florida State came up empty-handed after a 61-60 loss. Will Florida State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Florida State is a 4-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Florida State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.