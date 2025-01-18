Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-10, Florida State 12-5

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

What to Know

Georgia Tech and Florida State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Yellow Jackets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, Georgia Tech came up short against Clemson and fell 70-59.

Georgia Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from Baye Ndongo, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. Ndongo had some trouble finding his footing against SMU on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 57 points in their last matchup, Florida State made sure to put some points up on the board against Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Florida State walked away with an 82-70 victory over Pittsburgh.

Florida State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jamir Watkins, who scored 26 points in addition to eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Malique Ewin, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Georgia Tech's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-10. As for Florida State, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season.

Georgia Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 11-6 against the spread, Florida State has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Georgia Tech is only 6-12 ATS.

Georgia Tech beat Florida State 85-76 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia Tech since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Florida State is a big 10.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Seminoles, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Florida State and Georgia Tech both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.