Halftime Report

Lipscomb is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Florida State 46-34.

Lipscomb came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Lipscomb 8-6, Florida State 6-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Florida State Seminoles at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 23.2% better than the opposition, a fact Lipscomb proved last Wednesday. They blew past the Lions, posting a 101-55 victory at home. That 46 points margin sets a new team best for Lipscomb this season.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles were able to grind out a solid victory over the Eagles last Friday, taking the game 67-61. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Florida State.

Florida State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jalen Warley, who scored 12 points.

The Bisons pushed their record up to 8-6 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.3 points per game. As for the Seminoles, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lipscomb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Lipscomb was pulverized by Florida State 97-60 in their previous matchup back in December of 2021. Can Lipscomb avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Florida State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Lipscomb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Florida State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.