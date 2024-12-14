Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Tulane 5-6, Florida State 7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Florida State is 3-0 against Tulane since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Florida State Seminoles will be staying on the road to face off against the Tulane Green Wave at 4:30 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena. The Seminoles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.2 points per game this season.

Florida State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against North Carolina State on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 84-74 to the Wolfpack. That's two games in a row now that the Seminoles have lost by exactly ten points.

Florida State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Malique Ewin, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds, and Jamir Watkins, who scored 24 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Watkins had some trouble finding his footing against LSU last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Florida State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Tulane can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They steamrolled past Southern Miss 86-58. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Green Wave have posted since November 11th.

Tulane's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Gregg Glenn III, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Glenn III also posted a 60% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Rowan Brumbaugh was another key player, going 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus six assists and three steals.

Florida State dropped their record down to 7-3 with the defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Tulane, their victory bumped their record up to 5-6.

Florida State was able to grind out a solid win over Tulane in their previous matchup back in November of 2021, winning 59-54. The rematch might be a little tougher for Florida State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Florida State has won all of the games they've played against Tulane in the last 7 years.