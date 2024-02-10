Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Virginia 18-5, Florida State 13-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.10

What to Know

Florida State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Seminoles made off with a 63-62 victory over the Eagles.

Among those leading the charge was Taylor Bol Bowen, who scored nine points along with three steals. He didn't help Florida State's cause all that much against the Cardinals on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game.

Meanwhile, Virginia put the finishing touches on their eighth blowout victory of the season on Monday. They put the hurt on the Hurricanes with a sharp 60-38 win. Winning may never get old, but Virginia sure is getting used to it with their seventh in a row.

Virginia's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Reece Beekman, who scored 16 points along with seven assists. Another player making a difference was Ryan Dunn, who scored eight points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

The Seminoles' win bumped their record up to 13-9. As for the Cavaliers, they pushed their record up to 18-5 with that win, which was their 23rd straight at home dating back to last season.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Virginia is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Florida State.

Florida State came up short against the Cavaliers when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 67-58. Can Florida State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Virginia is a slight 2-point favorite against Florida State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 129 points.

Series History

Florida State and Virginia both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.