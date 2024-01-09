Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Wake Forest 11-3, Florida State 8-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Florida State Seminoles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 9th at Donald L. Tucker Center. Wake Forest is coming into the match hot, having won their last nine games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Wake Forest ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They secured a 86-82 W over the Hurricanes. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Wake Forest got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kevin Miller out in front who scored 27 points. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him. Cameron Hildreth was another key contributor, scoring 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 77-74 win over the Hokies on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Florida State.

Florida State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Baba Miller, who scored eight points along with ten rebounds and five assists.

The Demon Deacons pushed their record up to 11-3 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 19 points. As for the Seminoles, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 8-6 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as Wake Forest and Florida State are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Wake Forest hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.9 points per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wake Forest strolled past Florida State in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 by a score of 90-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wake Forest since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Florida State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.