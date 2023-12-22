Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Winthrop 8-5, Florida State 5-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will be home for the holidays to greet the Winthrop Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Florida State will be strutting in after a win while Winthrop will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Florida State had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They strolled past the Ospreys with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 91-75. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Florida State considering their 57-point performance the contest before.

Florida State can attribute much of their success to Darin Green Jr., who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 1 assists. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Jalen Warley was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Eagles came up short against the Gamecocks on Tuesday and fell 72-62. Winthrop has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Kelton Talford, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Alex Timmerman, who scored 13 points.

The victory got the Seminoles back to even at 5-5. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Florida State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.2 points per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Florida State was able to grind out a solid win over Winthrop in their previous matchup back in January of 2019, winning 87-76. Does Florida State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Winthrop turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Florida State has won both of the games they've played against Winthrop in the last 7 years.