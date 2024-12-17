Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Winthrop 9-3, Florida State 8-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Winthrop is 0-3 against Florida State since November of 2016 but things could change on Tuesday. The Winthrop Eagles will head out to face off against the Florida State Seminoles at 7:00 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Eagles know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past five matches -- so hopefully the Seminoles like a good challenge.

Last Thursday, Winthrop blew past Bob Jones U, posting a 103-55 win. The Eagles have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 22 points or more this season.

Winthrop was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10.7 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 15.4.

Meanwhile, Florida State beat Tulane 77-64 on Saturday.

Florida State can attribute much of their success to Jamir Watkins, who had 29 points in addition to five assists. Watkins continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Daquan Davis, who had nine points in addition to five assists and five rebounds.

Winthrop pushed their record up to 9-3 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Florida State, their win bumped their record up to 8-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Winthrop hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.8 points per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Winthrop came up short against Florida State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 67-61. Can Winthrop avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida State has won all of the games they've played against Winthrop in the last 8 years.