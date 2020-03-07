Florida State vs. Boston College: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Boston College @ Florida State

Current Records: Boston College 13-17; Florida State 25-5

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Eagles and the #7 Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. BC staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

The game between BC and the Syracuse Orange on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with BC falling 84-71 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Jay Heath had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 17 points on 6-for-17 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, FSU escaped with a win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by the margin of a single basket, 73-71. Having forecasted a close victory for FSU, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their guard M.J. Walker filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points.

The Eagles are now 13-17 while FSU sits at 25-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: BC enters the contest with 7.9 steals per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. But FSU ranks 13th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.4 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

The Seminoles are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Florida State have won four out of their last six games against Boston College.