Florida State vs. Boston College: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Florida State vs. Boston College basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston College @ Florida State
Current Records: Boston College 13-17; Florida State 25-5
What to Know
The Boston College Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Eagles and the #7 Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. BC staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
The game between BC and the Syracuse Orange on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with BC falling 84-71 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Jay Heath had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 17 points on 6-for-17 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 38 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, FSU escaped with a win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by the margin of a single basket, 73-71. Having forecasted a close victory for FSU, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their guard M.J. Walker filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points.
The Eagles are now 13-17 while FSU sits at 25-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: BC enters the contest with 7.9 steals per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. But FSU ranks 13th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.4 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $53.00
Odds
The Seminoles are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
Florida State have won four out of their last six games against Boston College.
- Jan 20, 2019 - Boston College 87 vs. Florida State 82
- Mar 03, 2018 - Florida State 85 vs. Boston College 76
- Jan 15, 2018 - Boston College 81 vs. Florida State 75
- Feb 20, 2017 - Florida State 104 vs. Boston College 72
- Mar 08, 2016 - Florida State 88 vs. Boston College 66
- Jan 26, 2016 - Florida State 72 vs. Boston College 62
Watch This Game Live
