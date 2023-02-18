Who's Playing

Boston College @ Florida State

Current Records: Boston College 12-15; Florida State 8-19

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Florida State Seminoles and the Boston College Eagles will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

FSU was pulverized by the Clemson Tigers 94-54 on Wednesday. Guard Darin Green Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for the Seminoles; Green Jr. played for 35 minutes but put up just nine points.

Meanwhile, BC lost to the Pittsburgh Panthers on the road by a decisive 77-58 margin. Guard Mason Madsen (14 points) was the top scorer for the Eagles.

FSU is now 8-19 while BC sits at 12-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: FSU is stumbling into the game with the 12th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.3 on average. BC has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 28th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Florida State have won six out of their last nine games against Boston College.