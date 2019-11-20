Florida State vs. Chattanooga live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Florida State vs. Chattanooga basketball game
Who's Playing
Florida State (home) vs. Chattanooga (away)
Current Records: Florida State 2-1; Chattanooga 3-1
What to Know
The Chattanooga Mocs will take on the Florida State Seminoles at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Chattanooga is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.
Chattanooga strolled past the South Alabama Jaguars with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 90-72.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 27 turnovers, FSU took down the Western Carolina Catamounts 79-74. F Patrick Williams and G M.J. Walker were among the main playmakers for FSU as the former had 18 points and the latter had 18 points.
The Mocs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Chattanooga to 3-1 and FSU to 2-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Seminoles are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Mocs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 135
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
