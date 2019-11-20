Florida State vs. Chattanooga odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven model

The Seminoles will try to find consistency and win their third game in a row when Florida State hosts the Chattanooga Mocs on Wednesday night. FSU got off to a sloppy start with a 63-61 loss to Pitt, but the Seminoles rebounded by knocking off No. 6 Florida before another clumsy outing in a 79-74 win against Western Carolina. The Seminoles are built on defense and getting multiple players involved, and that formula has been successful. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee. The Seminoles are 21-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 135 in the latest Florida State vs. Chattanooga odds. Before making any FSU vs. Chattanooga picks of your own, you need to see the latest college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Florida State vs. Chattanooga spread: FSU -21

Florida State vs. Chattanooga over-under: 135

Florida State vs. Chattanooga money line: Seminoles -8119, Mocs +1513

FSU: Seminoles are holding opponents to a 35.4 shooting percentage.

CHAT: David Jean-Baptiste shoots 50 percent from 3-point range.

The model knows the Seminoles have made three consecutive NCAA Tournaments, and coach Leonard Hamilton's approach is to build size and depth. FSU has seven players 6-foot-8 or taller, including two 7-footers, and seven players average at least 21 minutes and six points per game. Trent Forrest is the top scorer at 14.3 points per game. The senior led the team in assists and steals last season, and is averaging 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals this year.

The Seminoles would like to avoid another close game against an inferior foe and are 4-1 against the spread in their last five following an ATS loss. Junior guard M.J. Walker also is a key veteran, averaging 11.3 points, while sophomore Devin Vassell (12.3 points) and freshman Patrick Williams (9.0) are key pieces of the rotation. The four top scorers each average 4.0 rebounds or more, and the Seminoles have had a different leading scorer in each game this season.

But just because the Seminoles have the depth and size doesn't mean they will cover the Florida State vs. Chattanooga spread on Wednesday.

The Mocs are 5-1 against the spread in their last six road games and rely heavily on guards David Jean-Baptiste and Matt Ryan, who each average 16.8 points. Ryan is a graduate transfer who started 25 games at Vanderbilt last season, averaging 8.1 points, and played two seasons at Notre Dame. The Mocs are 6-2-1 against the spread in their last nine non-conference games.

