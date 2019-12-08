Florida State vs. Clemson: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 17 Florida State (home) vs. Clemson (away)

Current Records: Florida State 7-2; Clemson 5-3

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers are 2-6 against the #17 Florida State Seminoles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. Clemson is on the road again on Sunday and play against FSU at 2 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Tigers will be seeking to avenge the 77-64 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 19th.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, the Minnesota Golden Gophers took down Clemson 78-60 last week. Four players on Clemson scored in the double digits: F Hunter Tyson (12), F Aamir Simms (11), G Curran Scott (10), and G Khavon Moore (10).

Meanwhile, FSU also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (31) and lost 80-64 to the Indiana Hoosiers. F Raiquan Gray had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 26 minutes but picked up just eight points.

The Tigers aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. If their 6-2 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Tigers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 135

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida State have won six out of their last eight games against Clemson.