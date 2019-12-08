Florida State vs. Clemson: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Florida State vs. Clemson basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 17 Florida State (home) vs. Clemson (away)
Current Records: Florida State 7-2; Clemson 5-3
What to Know
The Clemson Tigers are 2-6 against the #17 Florida State Seminoles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. Clemson is on the road again on Sunday and play against FSU at 2 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Tigers will be seeking to avenge the 77-64 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 19th.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, the Minnesota Golden Gophers took down Clemson 78-60 last week. Four players on Clemson scored in the double digits: F Hunter Tyson (12), F Aamir Simms (11), G Curran Scott (10), and G Khavon Moore (10).
Meanwhile, FSU also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (31) and lost 80-64 to the Indiana Hoosiers. F Raiquan Gray had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 26 minutes but picked up just eight points.
The Tigers aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. If their 6-2 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Seminoles are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Tigers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 135
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida State have won six out of their last eight games against Clemson.
- Feb 19, 2019 - Florida State 77 vs. Clemson 64
- Jan 22, 2019 - Florida State 77 vs. Clemson 68
- Feb 28, 2018 - Clemson 76 vs. Florida State 63
- Feb 14, 2018 - Florida State 81 vs. Clemson 79
- Feb 25, 2017 - Florida State 76 vs. Clemson 74
- Feb 05, 2017 - Florida State 109 vs. Clemson 61
- Jan 30, 2016 - Florida State 76 vs. Clemson 65
- Jan 02, 2016 - Clemson 84 vs. Florida State 75
