Florida State vs. Clemson odds, line: 2020 ACC Tournament picks, predictions by model on 75-53 run

Top-seeded Florida State finally gets back on the court Thursday afternoon when the fourth-ranked Seminoles face the No. 8-seeded Clemson Tigers in the 2020 ACC Tournament quarterfinals. FSU (26-5) has won five of its past six and last played Saturday, defeating Boston College 80-62. The Tigers (16-15) lost their last two regular-season games, but defeated No. 9 seed Miami 69-64 on Wednesday. The Seminoles play relentless defense, holding teams to 65.7 points per game, and are led by senior Trent Forrest and sophomore Devin Vassell. Clemson relies on junior forward Aamir Simms and a strong backcourt.

Tip-off is set for 12:30 p.m. ET at Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum. The Seminoles are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Florida State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 133. Before considering your Florida State vs. Clemson picks, be sure to see the 2020 ACC Tournament predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 19 of the 2019-20 season on a 75-53 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in on Florida State vs. Clemson in the ACC Tournament 2020. You can visit SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Clemson vs. FSU:

Florida State vs. Clemson spread: Seminoles -7.5

Florida State vs. Clemson over-under: 133

Florida State vs. Clemson money line: Seminoles -331, Tigers +263

FSU: Five Seminoles have had a different leading scorer in five straight games.

CLEM: G Tevin Mack has seven steals over the past five contests.

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State is 12-0 against the spread in conference games this season, and the postseason ACC honors were loaded with mentions of Seminoles players. Vassell, the top scorer at 12.7, and Forrest, No. 2 at 11.6, were named the All-ACC Second Team, and Forrest was second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Forrest averages almost two steals per game and four assists and 4.4 rebounds. Vassell gets 1.4 of FSU's 8.8 steals per game.

Opponents shoot just 40.6 percent from the field against the Seminoles, who are 17-14 against the spread overall. Freshman forward Patrick Williams, named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year this week, and Vassell each block a shot per game, and Williams gets 9.2 points and four rebounds per contest.

Why Clemson can cover

Even so, the Seminoles aren't a lock to cover the FSU vs. Clemson spread. Clemson is 6-4 against the spread in its past 10 games, and the 6-foot-8 Simms leads the team in scoring (13 points per game), rebounding (7.1) and assists (2.6). He also is a key piece to a defense that allows just 64.1 points, which ranks 39th in the nation, getting a steal and nearly a block per game. The Tigers get nearly seven steals per contest, and guards Tevin Mack and John Newman also play stout defense as they try to dictate a slow pace.

The Tigers rely almost exclusively on guards to complement Simms, and Mack and Newman combine for almost 22 points and more than nine rebounds per game. Three other guards average more than 19 minutes, with freshman Al-Amir Dawes and junior Clyde Trapp combining for almost 15 points and more than five assists.

How to make Florida State vs. Clemson picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with simulations showing nine Clemson players scoring at least four points and FSU also getting plenty of contribution from its bench. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value.

So who wins Clemson vs. Florida State in the 2020 ACC Tournament quarterfinals? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the FSU vs. Clemson spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that has returned $2,770 on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.