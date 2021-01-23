It's a battle of ACC teams trending in opposite directions when the Florida State Seminoles host the 20th-ranked Clemson Tigers on Saturday. Florida State (8-2) was upended by the pandemic but has won three in a row and hopes to get a big victory to break back into the national rankings. Clemson (9-3), which handed FSU its only ACC loss on Dec. 29, has lost two in a row since having its own issues with the health crisis. The Seminoles are averaging 79 points per game, while the Tigers are allowing just 62.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles are seven-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Florida State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 136.5. Before making any Florida State vs. Clemson picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clemson vs. FSU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for FSU vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. Florida State: Seminoles -7

Clemson vs. Florida State over-under: 136.5

CLEM: G Clyde Trapp has scored at least 10 points in three of the last five games.

FSU: G Scottie Barnes has scored in double digits in three straight games.

Latest Odds: Florida State Seminoles -6.5 Bet Now

Why Clemson can cover



Clemson is 15-7-1 against the spread since 2018 with the rest disadvantage, and defense has been the name of the game. The Tigers held FSU to a season-low 67 points in the last meeting, and the Seminoles had 11 turnovers in the first half of that game. Guards Nick Honor, Al-Amir Dawes and John Newman provide relentless pressure and combine for more than three steals per game. Leading scorer Aamir Simms (12.3) also averages more than a steal per game.

The Tigers are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 Saturday games, and Honor has been shooting more than 44 percent from three-point range. The junior transfer scored all 13 of his points in the second half in the last meeting with the Seminoles, and his three-pointer with seven minutes left gave Clemson the lead for good. Simms had 11 rebounds to go with eight points in that game, and he leads the team with 5.7 boards per game, followed by Clyde Trapp at 5.3.

Why Florida State can cover

FSU is 4-1 against the spread in ACC games this season, and the Seminoles are third in the conference in scoring and lead it in three-point shooting. The Seminoles shoot 38.6 percent from beyond the arc, while the Tigers rank 11th in the ACC and 272nd in the nation in defending the 3-pointer. Guard Anthony Polite has made 53.3 percent (16 of 30) from outside, while leading scorer M.J. Walker (14.9 points) is just under 43 percent on a team-high 49 attempts.

The Seminoles are 5-0 ATS against ranked teams since 2019, and Walker is one of four players averaging at least a steal per game. They average 7.7 as a team, and guard Scottie Barnes (1.6) and forward Raiquan Gray (1.5) play key roles defensively. The 6-foot-8, 260-pound Gray and 7-1 center Balsa Koprivica team up for more than 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game. Gray hits the defensive boards hard, with 49 of his 57 rebounds on that end.

How to make Florida State vs. Clemson picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting both teams to combine for 140 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clemson vs. FSU? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.