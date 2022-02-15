The Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Donald L. Tucker Center. FSU is 13-11 overall and 8-4 at home, while the Tigers are 12-13 overall and 2-6 on the road. Clemson has won and covered the spread in two of the last three head-to-head matchups.

Florida State vs. Clemson spread: Florida State -1.5

Florida State vs. Clemson over-under: 136.5 points

What you need to know about Florida State

The Seminoles have to be hurting after a devastating 94-74 defeat at the hands of the North Carolina Tar Heels this past Saturday. Guard Cam'Ron Fletcher (16 points) had a double-double off the bench for the Seminoles in the loss, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Unfortunately for the Seminoles, they shot just 38.8 percent from the floor as a team while North Carolina hit 55.2 percent from the floor. The loss was Florida State's sixth in a row and Leonard Hamilton's squad has shot worse than 40 percent from the field in each of the last three defeats.

What you need to know about Clemson

Meanwhile, the game between the Tigers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Clemson falling 76-61 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Clemson was forward PJ Hall (19 points) and he also came down with seven rebounds.

The second-year forward is averaging 15.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this season. However, the Tigers have been struggling to shoot the ball from deep of late, going just 24-for-79 (30.3 percent) from the 3-point line during a current four-game losing streak.

