Leonard Hamilton and the Florida State Seminoles take on Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday evening. Florida State is the No. 4 seed in the East region, boasting a 17-6 record this season. Colorado is the No. 5 seed, representing the Pac-12 with a 23-8 overall mark. Florida State toppled UNC Greensboro in the opening round, while Colorado knocked off Georgetown in breezy fashion.

Tip-off is at 7:45 p.m. ET in Indianapolis. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Seminoles as 1.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 140.5 in the latest Florida State vs. Colorado odds.

Florida State vs. Colorado spread: Florida State -1.5

Florida State vs. Colorado over-under: 140.5 points

Florida State vs. Colorado money line: Florida State -120, Colorado +100

FSU: The Seminoles are 3-5-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

COLO: The Buffaloes are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State is a top-15 offensive team in the country on a per-possession basis, including a league-leading mark in ACC play. The Seminoles are a tremendous offensive rebounding team, grabbing 35.1 percent of their own missed shots, and they are above-average in both two-point shooting (52.6 percent) and free throw shooting (73.6 percent). Florida State is also an elite perimeter shooting team, converting 38.3 percent of its attempts from 3-point range.

The Seminoles are the tallest team in the country, and that leads to some key strengths defensively. Florida State is a top-10 team in shot-blocking, rejecting 14.7 percent of shots, and the Seminoles are also in the top 10 in two-point shooting allowed at just 43.9 percent. The Buffaloes are just 221st in the country in free throw creation, and Florida State's length should be a deterrent against Colorado's strong offense.

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado is an excellent offensive team, ranking No. 11 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency. McKinley Wright IV is the team's best player, as evidenced by a 12-point, 13-assist effort in the opening round, and the Buffaloes are No. 2 in the nation in free throw shooting, making 82.3 percent of their attempts. Colorado also ranks near the top of the land in 3-point shooting at 37.7 percent, and the Buffaloes commit a turnover on only 16.7 percent of possessions. Colorado can make a mark on the offensive glass, as the Buffaloes pull down 30.4 percent of their own misses and Florida State struggles to produce defensive rebounds.

Boyle's team is potent defensively as well, including very few weaknesses on that end of the floor. Part of that strength is an above-average mark in shooting efficiency allowed, and the Buffaloes create a turnover on 19.7 percent of defensive possessions. Given that Florida State is below-average in offensive ball security, Colorado could be opportunistic in turning defense into transition offense.

