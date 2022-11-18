Who's Playing

Florida @ Florida State

Current Records: Florida 2-1; Florida State 0-3

What to Know

The Florida Gators have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Florida State Seminoles at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Florida will be hoping to build upon the 71-55 win they picked up against FSU when they previously played in November of last year.

The Gators were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 76-74 to the Florida Atlantic Owls. Forward Colin Castleton did his best for Florida, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with 12 boards and five blocks. Castleton has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Meanwhile, FSU came up short against the Troy Trojans on Monday, falling 79-72. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for FSU to swallow was that they had been favored by 10 points coming into the contest. Guard Darin Green Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 24 points and six rebounds.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida State have won six out of their last seven games against Florida.